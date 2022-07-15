'TMC to intensify movement against price rise of essential commodities'

Kolkata: As Trinamool Congress (TMC) gears up for the Martyrs' Day rally on July 21, party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday lashed out at the Centre for increasing the price of essential commodities and said that the situation in the country was worse than emergency and said that TMC would intensify its movement against price rise under the leadership of its chairperson Mamata Banerjee.



"In 2014 (when the BJP government came to power for the first time), the kerosene price was Rs 16 per litre now it has risen to Rs 102 a litre. It is even higher than diesel which is Rs 93 per litre. Cooking gas price has reached nearly Rs 1100 from Rs 400. How will the common man cook their food with cost of both kerosene and cooking gas going beyond the capacity of common people. The situation in the country is worse than emergency," Abhishek said during his visit to Central Park in Bidhannagar, where party workers from the far-flung districts of Bengal like North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Daarjeeling etc will be putting up before attending the Martrys' Day programme on July 21.

Banerjee said that the Central Park will be ready by July 17 evening and all arrangements will be made maintaining COVID-19 protocols. On the day of the meeting, 8 to 10 rallies will be held from different parts in the city and they will finally converge in Dharmatala. The construction of the stage for the Martyr's Day programme on July 21at Dharmatala had begun on Thursday under the supervision of senior Trinamool Congress leaders. The programme will be organised by Trinamool Youth Congress. Partha Chatterjee said all party senior leaders, MLAs and MPs have urged people to come to attend the meeting on social media. Senior leaders of the party including Abhishek Banerjee, Firhad Hakim, Chandrima Bhattacharya had held meetings in North Bengal to mobilise party supporters and sympathisers to attend the meeting.

Shashi Panja, MLA from Shyampukur, held a meeting with party workers at Aheritala Dolna Park to make the programme a grand success. Shatrughan Sinha, party MP from Asansol, urged people to attend the rally. Trinamool leaders said those who would come from the districts will be put up in seven makeshift camps, Kolkata Municipal Corporation Community halls and guest houses. Seven community kitchens will be set up and there will be arrangements for doctors, para-medical staff and volunteers. Senior police officers said they would supervise construction of the stage.