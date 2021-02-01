TMC to hold rally at Dumurjala on Feb 7

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) announced that it would hold a counter rally on the same ground at Dumurjala in Howrah on February 7. The party threw a challenge to the BJP that it would ensure a three times-larger gathering than the turn-out at the saffron party's rally on Sunday.



Arup Roy, Chairman of TMC in Howrah, said: "A mammoth rally will be organised at the same Dumurjala ground on February 7. They had managed to bring around 5,000 people from different parts of

south Bengal. But, there will be people only from Howrah in our meeting."

This comes when TMC workers at the grassroot-level started expressing their wrath against turncoat Rajib Banerjee by throwing out posters containing his photographs from their party offices at different areas in Domjur and Jagatballavpur.

Meanwhile, 3 persons were injured in a clash that broke out at Bankra near Salap between two groups when BJP workers were returning from the Dumurjala programme. Their bus was attacked and two motorbikes were ransacked. A large contingent of police was pressed into action.

Though BJP claimed that their workers were attacked by some TMC supporters, district leadership of the state's ruling party claimed that it was an outcome of factional feud within BJP. There had also been reports from different parts of Domjur and Jagatballavpur of agitation by TMC workers against Rajib Banerjee. They were even found putting black ink on posters containing his photographs.

At many places, TMC workers sprinkled water from river Hooghly at their party offices for cleansing after Banerjee joined the BJP. Similar agitation was seen against Prabir Ghoshal, who joined BJP leaving TMC, at Uttarpara in Hooghly.