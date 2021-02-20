TMC to hold rallies against fuel price hike from today

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) will take hit streets against the rise in the prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas. TMC Secretary General Partha Chatterjee on Friday announced a series of programmes the party will undertake in this regard.

"The rise in price has hit the transport industry as well as the agriculture sector. The increasing price of LPG—costing nearly Rs 800 per cylinder— is giving sleepless nights to the common people," he said.. Chatterjee announced that 'Pad Yatras' will be held across districts on Saturday and Sunday. The South Kolkata TMC unit on Saturday will hold a rally from Jadavpur police station to Jadu Babu Bazar in Bhowanipore area. Another rally will be held from Thakurpukur to Behala. In North Kolkata, the rally will be held either on Saturday or Sunday from Shyambazar to Subodh Mallick Square being the preferred route. The final decision regarding the date of the rally will be taken by party MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay.

Trinamool Chhatra Parishad will organise protests at a number of petrol pumps. MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, under the banner of Banga Janani Bahini, will lead similar protests. TMC leader Chandrima Bhattacharjee will organise a day-long protest at Esplanade under the banner of Trinamool Mahila Congress on Monday, while the TMC trade union wing will also demonstrate in presence of MP Dola Sen and

ministers Sujit Bose and Purnendu Basu.