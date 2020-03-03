TMC to hold rallies against BJP's silence on Delhi violence

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress will organise rallies in all the blocks to condemn BJP's silence on the orchestrated genocide in Delhi.



Talking to the media, Trinamool secretary general Partha Chatterjee said that the rallies will be held between 3 pm to 4 pm in all the 341 blocks in the state. Processions will also be held in Kolkata.

Senior Trinamool leaders met the councillors of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) at Trinamool Bhavan to discuss the programme schedule that was announced by the party on Monday. Trinamool Congress MP and president of the party's youth wing Abhishek Banerjee and poll strategist Prashant Kishor were present at the meeting. After the meeting, Banerjee told the councillors that no violence will be tolerated.

Meanwhile, Chatterjee made it clear that those with tarnished images will not get a ticket for the ensuing civic election. Mamata Banerjee, Trinamool Congress supremo had said on Monday that work will be the only parameter to get the nomination and no lobbying will be allowed.

She also asked the councillors to be polite and gentle and develop contacts with local people. "Don't import arrogance from Delhi. Listen to the people and try to give them as much relief as possible," she told her party leaders and workers at the meeting held in Netaji Indoor Stadium on Monday.

She advised the party councillors to meet people at tea stalls and inform them about various pro-people projects that have been taken up by the state government. "You are the face of the party and the government, so do not do anything that will tarnish the images of both," she maintained.

It may be recalled that Trinamool Congress will launch a massive 75-day 'Banglar Gorbo Mamata' programme to carry out a massive campaign across the state. The programme will start on March 7 and end on May 10. During this period more than 75,000 leaders and workers will cover 15,000 areas reaching out to 2.5 crore people.