TMC to hit streets against Centre's apathetic attitude towards Bengal

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) will organise rallies and meetings to protest against the step-motherly attitude of the Centre towards Bengal government on September 8, 14 and 20, Partha Chatterjee, party's secretary general said on Wednesday.



He said the rallies and meetings will be held in every block and wards across the state.

He said that for quite some time the Centre has stopped giving the dues to the state affecting all the development projects taken up by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. It is not giving the GST dues and Banerjee has raised the issue and even written to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the matter. But nothing concrete has come so far. "Under such a situation Trinamool Congress has decided to launch intense campaign in every block and ward across the state top make people aware of the deprivation." He urged all the party workers, followers and sympathisers to take part in the rallies and the meetings. He said the party could have organised the meeting this week but to show respect to the former President Pranab Mukherjee and as national mourning is on till September 7, the first protest rally and meeting will be held on September 8.

The state government is trying hard to meet two challenges, namely, the COVID- 19 pandemic and the devastation caused by the super cyclone Amphan. The Centre has given only Rs 1,000 crore as

Amphan relief advance. No financial assistance has come to combat COVID 19 from the Centre.

Chatterjee alleged that it has been found that during the pandemic the Centre is going ahead with its policy of retrenchment which is opposed by TMC. "The Centre is going ahead with selling spree and is going to sell BSNL, GAIL and Indian Railways. The airports will be given to the private players. On one hand the Centre is talking about Atmanirbhar Bharat and on the other its prime concern is now to sell the national assets," he said.