TMC to go full throttle to counter BJP's falsity

Kolkata: Partha Chatterjee, Trinamool Congress secretary general said that the party will launch campaign in all the 294 Assembly constituencies to counter the canard spread by the BJP to malign Bengal.



Party supremo Mamata Banerjee has given a clear cut message and framed a plan of action to go all out to challenge BJP's false campaign.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday Chatterjee said it was most unfortunate that the BJP's sole ientention is to undermine the role of the state government to fight COVID- 19 and the super cyclone Amphan. " From the statements made by the BJP leaders it is crystal clear that their sole intention is to malign Mamata Banerjee's role in combating COVID- 19 pandemic and the super cyclone Amphan that has devastated several districts," he said adding "This is not the right time to do politics. We should all try to earn the confidence of the people who have lost everything."

In another press conference, Shashi Panja, minister of state for Women and Child Development and Social Welfare and MLA from Shyampukur said in another press conference lambasted the BJP for " its nasty politics over the state government's attempts to combat COVID- 19 pandemic." She said " the Centre had sent inferior quality PPE Kits to the state. It made inordinate delay in giving permission to set up testing centres." The first COVID – 19 case was detected in Kerala on January 30, the centre sat on the chair and it" lack of preparedness to combat the pandemic has become palpable over and over again." She maintained the Gujarat High Court has severaly criticized the Gujarat government for its " total failure to combat the pandemic."

Panja maintained the Centre's "lack of concern for the migrant workers" has been reflected when the nationwide lockdown was clamped by giving only a short notice. Mamata Banerjee had written to 18 Chief Ministers requesting them to look after the migrant workers living in their states. The state government has paid their fare and made quarantine centres.

"The BJP did not do anything for them. The Railways did not given them food and even water and now the party leaders are trying to find fault with Mamata Banerjee," Panja said