TMC to field four candidates in Tripura Assembly by-elections

kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) will field candidates in the by-elections to four Assembly seats in Tripura. The seats fell vacant after three BJP MLAs Sudip Ray Barman, Ashis Das and Ashis Saha left the party and CPI(M) MLA Ramendra Chandra Debnath died.



Sushmita Deb, Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP, said the party would field candidates in the by-elections. Trinamool is gearing for the Assembly election in Tripura in 2023. In the civic election, the party could not get any seat but got 25 per cent of the votes. Party leaders Deb and Rajib Banerjee are camping in Tripura to increase the organisational strength of the party.

Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool Congress national general secretary, is likely to visit Tripura in the first week of May to inaugurate a party office there. He is likely to hold meetings with party leaders and workers.

In several meetings Banerjee had said over and again that Trinamool would take part in the Assembly election in 2023 in Tripura.

Meanwhile, Ripun Bora, former president of Congress in Assam held Congress' internal squabbles responsible for the growth of BJP in Assam.

After returning to Assam, Bora said he had met Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee and discussed with them about the political scenario

in Assam.

Sushmita Dev said there were three regions in Assam, namely, upper Assam, lower Assam and Barak valley and it is Mamata Banerjee's vision to unite the three regions in Assam to defeat the BJP.Trinamool leadership will visit Assam shortly.