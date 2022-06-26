TMC team to meet Guv on Tuesday to demand Suvendu's arrest

Kolkata: An eight-member Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation will meet Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Tuesday demanding the arrest of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.



Prime accused in the Saradha money laundering case Sudipo Sen had alleged on Friday that he had given money to Adhikari who used to blackmail him quite frequently.

The delegation will be led by state Education minister Bratya Basu. Shashi Panja, the state minister for Women and Child Development and Social Welfare, Kunal Ghosh, state secretary of TMC, Saayoni Ghosh, Trinamool Youth Congress president will be in the delegation among others.

On Monday, TMC leaders and workers will stage a demonstration outside the CGO Complex in Salt Lake demanding the arrest of Suvendu Adhikari.

Kunal Ghosh and Trinamool Congress MLA Babul Supriyo, Saayoni Ghosh and Trinankur Bhattacharya will be present during the demonstration.

A protest rally will be held demanding Adhikari's arrest in Haldia. Manas Bhunia, Seuli Saha and Rajib Banerjee will be present in the rally.

In Contai, meetings will be held demanding Adhikari's arrest. Akhil Giri, the state Fisheries minister, will be present at the rally.

Kunal Ghosh has asked why the CBI was taking so much time to arrest Suvendu when his name had been taken by an accused and also figures in the FIR.

Sudipto Sen, in a letter to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, alleged that he had given money to Adhikari on several occasions.

Adhikari was seen taking money in the Narada case following which the CBI had filed an FIR against him. But the central agency did not move an inch after Adhikari joined the saffron party.

Ghosh said: "Suvendu often meets the Governor who, it seems, does not know that he (Suvendu) is named in an FIR. The Trinamool delegation will meet the Governor and demand Adhikari's immediate arrest."