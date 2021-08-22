TMC takes over Baniban Panchayat in Uluberia

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) has taken over the Baniban Gram Panchayat at Uluberia in Howrah with five BJP members joining the state's rulling party on Saturday.



BJP had managed to form a board at Baniban Gram Panchayat winning 13 seats.

There are a total 24 seats in the panchayat. Trinamool Congress and Forward Bloc had won in 10 and one seats respectively. With 5 BJP members joining the rulling party in Bengal on Saturday, BJP's strength has reduced to eight and Trinamool Congress has 15 members.

It needs mention that BJP lost control also over two more panchayats—Basudebpur and Belari —a few days ago.