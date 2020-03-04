TMC takes out rallies across all wards to raise voice against 'orchestrated genocide'

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress on Wednesday took out rallies in 144 wards of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), to condemn the silence of BJP on the 'orchestrated genocide' in Delhi.



Rallies were taken out in all the 341 blocks across the state as well. The participants carried placards and posters condemning BJP's silence.

Partha Chatterjee, secretary general of the party, said: "BJP leaders who are often found criticising the law and order situation in Bengal, have not uttered a single ward condemning the planned genocide in Delhi. This silence of the leaders shows the involvement of the party in the mass killing. It's a shame." At Gariahat, the rally was led by Baisanar Chatterjee, while state Power minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay took out a rally in ward 88. The participation of local leaders, councillors and people from all walks of life in the rallies was remarkable. In Chetla, Tollygunge and Behala, rallies were taken out in the morning. At Bhowanipore, which is the Assembly constituency of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, rallies were taken out in all the wards.

Trinamool Congress has, for the first time, taken out a 75-day-long programme to build contacts with people and highlight the various pro-people projects taken up by the state government. The programme will be officially launched on March 7 and will end on May 10.