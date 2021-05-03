TMC takes lead in 26 out of 34 seats in Malda & Murshidabad

KOLKATA: With people giving their mandate in favour of TMC, Congress has witnessed massive depletion in its vote bank share in its stronghold in Malda and Murshidabad in the Assembly polls. This comes with TMC's unbelievable result as it was leading in 26 out of 34 seats in the two districts till the last reports came in.



Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee urged the people of both Malda and Murshidabad not to let her return empty-handed this time as these two districts have a crucial role to play to ensure her party's win in this election.

In Murshidabad, the elections were held in 20 out of 22 Assembly segments with the polls at Samserganj and Jangipur getting rescheduled due to the death of two candidates due to Covid. Out of 22 seats, TMC is leading in 18 seats, including Farakka, Suti, Raghunathganj, Murshidabad, Khargram, Kandi, Bharatpur, Rejinagar, Jalangi and Domkal.

BJP was leading in Burwan and Behrampore Assembly segments in which Congress had won in 2016 Assembly polls. There are 12 such seats in which TMC was leading this time despite those being bagged by Congress in 2016. TMC and Left Front had won only four seats each in Murshidabad in 2016. TMC and Left Front had managed to win only one seat each in Malda while Congress had won in eight seats in 2016. This time, TMC and BJP were leading in eight and four seats respectively narrowing the space for the Congress. Since Independence, Malda and Murshidabad had remained the stronghold for Congress since late ABA Ghani Khan Chowdhury represented Malda as an undisputed popular leader. The development of modern Malda was due to his efforts, helping the Congress to retain its vote share in Malda. But, Congress started losing its traditional voters.

Murshidabad was originally controlled by the Sinhas of Kandi. After the death of Atish Sinha, the erosion in the Congress vote bank started. PCC president Adhir Chowdhury spent more time in Delhi than nurturing the district. TMC utilised the vacuum and became successful in causing a major dent in both districts.

Even filing of candidates by AIMIM in five seats in the two districts failed to deter TMC from getting at least 18 seats. Many had considered that AIMIM would help BJP by causing erosion to TMC's vote bank.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, TMC led 17 out of 22 Assembly segments in Murshidabad. It had bagged two — Jangipur and Murshidabad, out of three Lok Sabha seats. Only Adhir Chowdhury had won as Congress candidate from Berhampore defeating TMC's Apurba Sarkar (David), who also contested as TMC's candidate from Kandi Assembly segment and was leading by a margin of around 25,974.