TMC takes initiative to help Left leader with ailing daughter get Swasthya Sathi card at doorstep

Kolkata: In an instance of impartial implementation of welfare schemes, a CPI (M) leader received Swasthya Sathi card at his doorstep for his bed-ridden daughter in Ramchandrapur village, Santuria.



The initiative to deliver the card was undertaken by district administration and local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders.

The concerned officials went to the CPI (M) leader's house for handing over the card. The CPI (M) leader, Ajit Barui, visited a Duare Sarkar camp some days back and applied to get enrolled under the Swasthya Sathi health scheme.

When the local TMC leaders learnt about the same, they approached the concerned officials in the district so that the card could be handed over to the family at the earliest.

The officials found that it would not be possible for the family members to turn up at the camp to receive the card as Barui's daughter had been bedridden.

Without wasting any time, the district officials went to the house with all necessary arrangements and provided the smart card to Barui that would help him to ensure treatment of his daughter.

Barui expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the proactive steps. It may be mentioned that Duare Sarkar is the biggest outreach drive conducted ever.

More than 2.5 crore people have visited the camps so far and issues of 78 per cent applicants had been addressed. Most visitors have applied for Swasthya Sathi cards at the Duare Sarkar camps.