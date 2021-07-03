TMC takes control of Indong Matiali Panchayat

DARJEELING: There was a change in guards at the Indong Matiali Gram Panchayat in the Meteli Block of Jalpaiguri. With the BJP Panchayat Pradhan and a member crossing over to Trinamool Congress, the Panchayat changed hands from BJP to TMC.



With the Indong Matiali GP, five GPs of the Meteli block are now under the control of the TMC.

Panchayat Pradhan of the Indong GP, Radhika Oraon had crossed over from the BJP to the TMC on Thursday. She had received the TMC party flag from Kishan Kumar Kalyani, Jalpaiguri district TMC president.

Addressing the gathering at the party programme, Kalyani stated: "Radhika Oraon had written a letter expressing desire to join the TMC.

"After we received a green signal from the party high command, we facilitated her joining."

Along with Radhika Oraon, BJP leaders Sadhan Oraon, Prem Chand Chowdhury, Monotosh Rai also crossed over to the TMC.

Radhika Oraon stated that she was inspired by TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.

With Radhika Oraon and another BJP member shifting sides, in the 18-member Gram Panchayat, 10 now owe allegiance to the TMC, thereby wresting control from the BJP.