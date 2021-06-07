TMC takes control of Bhetaguri I Gram Panchayat from BJP

Kolkata: In a major setback to the saffron camp, Trinamool Congress on Sunday has taken control over the only remaining Gram Panchayat – Bhetaguri I — from BJP at Dinhata Block in Cooch Behar.

This became possible with the joining of four BJP members in TMC by taking the flag from Dinhata's former MLA Udayan Guha. TMC had lost control over the 10-member Gram Panchayat as nine of its members had joined BJP after 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Interestingly, after the landslide victory of Trinamool Congress in 2021 Assembly polls eight members returned to the state's rulling

party. According to political analysts it is a major setback for the local BJP MP Nisith Pramanik, who also contested in the Assembly polls from Dinhata.

Though he defeated Guha, he later chose to continue as an MLA. As a result Dinhata would soom witness a bypoll.