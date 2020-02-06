TMC suspends leaders over allegations of misbehaviour

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress leader Dibakar Jana, allegedly assaulted an official of the Kolaghat Thermal Power Plant on Thursday. Later in the evening Jana and another TMC leader identified as Sheikh Selim were suspended following instructions from party high command.



According to sources, Jana is the Sabhapati of a local Panchayat Samiti as well as a trade union leader in Kolaghat. On Thursday, he went inside the thermal power plant to meet the labourers working there. When he was coming out of the plant, his car was reportedly stopped for checking.

As soon as his car was stopped Jana became furious and refused to allow security personnel to check his car. It is alleged that when security person and few other officials told him that as per the rule his car will be checked, Jana allegedly assaulted one of the officials identified as Siddharta Ghosh.

Ghosh was rushed to a hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment. However, Jana denied the allegations and claimed that he is a leader and a Panchayat Samiti Sabhapati.

Thus his car should not be checked. Jana further alleged that security personnel inside the plant grabbed him by his collar following which labourers became furious and a scuffle took place between the security personnel and them. He tried to stop them.

It may be mentioned that Jana was earlier reprimanded by Trinamool Congress leader Suvendu Adhikari as several complaints against Jana had come to him. He was also warned to restrain himself from behaving like rowdies. Later on Thursday, a complaint was lodged in Kolaghat police station against Jana.

"We do not indulge indiscipline in the party. No disturbance should occur in the thermal power plant. I have told the police to investigate the matter and take stringent action. Party will also inquire and take action," said Sisir Adhikari, Trinamool Congress district president in East Midnapore.