TMC supremo condoles death of Samaresh Das

Kolkata: Samaresh Das, Trinamool Congress MLA from Egra in East Midnapore died of COVID-19 at a private nursing home in Salt Lake.



He was 76-years-old and was on life support system for the past few days.

Condoling his death Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said his absence will cause a void in the political arena.

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Chandrima Bhattacharya and Santanu Sen went to the hospital and placed floral wreaths on the mortal remains of Das.

During lock down he went to the people in distress and tried to redress the problems they were facing. He developed fever and respiratory distress and was admitted to the hospital. He was associated with the cooperative movement in the state. It may be recalled that Tamanash Ghosh, Trinamol MLA from Falta also died of COVID 19 some months ago.