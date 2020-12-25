TMC supporter allegedly murdered in Cooch Behar

Darjeeling: The dead body of a TMC supporter was recovered from the fields in Rampur area of Toofangunj 2 Block in Cooch Behar district on Thursday morning.

When villagers had gone to the fields on Thursday morning they found a dead body. The body bore numerous injury marks caused by a sharp weapon. The face of the victim was covered with a BJP flag.

The deceased was identified as Khaleq Mia, a TMC supporter. Local residents claimed that four BJP supporters had visited the house of the deceased on Wednesday night and

threatened him. An FIR has been lodged. "The body of the deceased has been recovered and post mortem conducted.

Police are investigating the matter" stated K Kannan, SP, Cooch Behar.