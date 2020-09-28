TMC starts scheme to provide meal at Rs 5

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress leaders in Barrackpore in association with a local club have come up with a unique scheme called 'Didir Rannaghar' under which people would get meals at a cost of Rs 5. People in the areas mostly those belonging to the underprivileged section would be immensely benefited.



According to the organizers, many people in the unorganized sector have become jobless due to Covid. These people would get food meals at Rs 5 during the puja days. Trinamool Congress leaders from various parts of the state have already introduced the concept of community kitchen so that people can be served at a lower cost during the Covid situation. Various civic bodies have also started community kitchens in their respective areas.

The community kitchen would be run for the one month during the puja season. It has been set up on premises opposite to the Barrackpore BN Bose Hospital. It would run everyday during puja between 11 am and 3 pm.

Trinamool Congress leaders in Howrah had already started two community kitchens in two different places. New Barrackpore municipality along with many other civic bodies have also started community kitchens in the Covid period.