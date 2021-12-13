TMC starts awareness drive to check any human rights violation by the BSF

BALURGHAT: Trinamool Congress' (TMC) women wing of South Dinajpur started an awareness campaign among the people including women residing in border villages on human rights so that the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel can't violate it.



The awareness drive was initiated by the district president of Women TMC of South Dinajpur Pradipta Chakraborty.

"We have started a massive awareness drive on human rights among the border residents and women so that no BSF personnel can violate the human rights while searching hidden infiltrators or recovering illegal items smuggled from Bangladesh. We have already started distributing handbills and leaflets mentioning the rules and regulations on BSF's works and activities," Chakraborty said.

"In many cases the women are being victimized by the BSF personnel. Our Chief Minister and party leader Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar always stress that no innocent woman can be victimized," she added.

TMC's women brigade has already conducted the drive in Hili block's Jamalpur and Kushmandi block's Chandipur and Santimari, located on the extreme India-Bangladesh border. South Dinajpur has a three sided border area covering a stretch of 252 km of which almost 35 km still remain unfenced. Villagers residing in Haripukur, Ujal and Uncha-Gobindapur, situated outside the border fencing have alleged that they are being harrased by the BSF.