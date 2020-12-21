TMC stages sit-in protest against BJP's insult to Tagore

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress on Sunday staged a sit-in-demonstration in front of Jorasanko Thakurbari in central Kolkata protesting against BJP's disrespect to Kavi Guru Rabindranath Tagore by putting up posters bearing senior leader and union Home Minister Amit Shah's photograph above the Nobel Laureate's image.



Senior leaders of the party including Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Banerjee and minister of state for Women and Child Development and Social Welfare Shashi Panja took part in the demonstration. It was organised by Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad.

The day-long demonstration continued as Shah held a road show in Birbhum. Ahead of Shah's visit to Shantiniketan, posters with saffron background 'welcoming Shah' were put up in the area. Controversy broke out as the poster bore the Union Home minister's photograph on the top and another BJP leader Anupam Hazra's photograph at the bottom. Tagore's photograph appeared between their pictures.

Earlier, BJP's national president JP Nadda, during his recent visit to Bengal, had stated that Tagore was born in Visva Bharati. It may be mentioned that Tagore first went to Shantiniketan with his father Debendranath Tagore at the age of 11. He later founded the university in 1921. Raising these issues, Trinamool Congress had been attacking the BJP leaders from other states as 'outsiders' having no knowledge about Bengal's culture and tradition.

Both Banerjee and Panja, on Sunday once again came down heavily on the saffron brigade for bringing in 'outsiders' to disturb the peace and harmony of the state. They said the people of Bengal would reply against such acts of BJP at the right time.