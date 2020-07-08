TMC stages protest against privatisation of Railways

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders and workers staged demonstrations at the railway stations across the state to protest against the Centre's decision to privatise the Indian Railways.



Howrah division of the Eastern Railway will have the highest number of trains run by the private players. The Railway Board has already asked the general managers not to recruit any new staff or employee.

In Howrah, Trinamool supporters led by Arup Roy, state Cooperation minister and Lakshmiratan Shukla, minister of state for sports staged demonstration outside the office of the Divisional Railway Manager, Howrah.

Roy said this decision would affected the interest of the common people.

In Birbhum, demonstration was held at Rampurhat station. It was led by state Agriculture minister Ashis Banerjee, MPs Satabdi Roy and Asit Mal.

Mamata Banerjee, Trinamool Congress supermo announced seven day programme to highlight the deprivation of the common people and Begla by the Centre and the pro people steps taken by the state government to fight the aftermath of Amphan and COVID- 19. On July 8 protests will be held against the arbitrary rise in the prices of fuel and kerosene.

In the past few days the prices of diesel and petrol have been hiked 22 times.

TMC workers will oppose the move to transfer the headquarters of Coal India and Tea Board through protests on July 9. The party will protest against the decision to engage the Reserve Bank of India to bring the Cooperative Banks under its ambit on July 10. For three consecutive days from July 11, party leaders and workers will highlight the projects taken by the state government for the benefit of the people.

The latest being free ration to the beneficiaries of Khadya Sathi till June 2021.

The people will be informed about how projects like Kayashree, Yubashree and Sabuj Sathi have benefitted the student community. Under Swastha Sathi project 7.5 crore people have been benefitted.

To combat COVID 19, the state government has spent Rs 1,000 crore and 78 hospitals across the state have been

converted into COVID- 19 hospitals having more than 10,000 beds.