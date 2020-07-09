TMC stages protest against hike in price of gas, demands rollback

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress leaders staged demonstrations across the state to protest against the hike in the prices of gas that has affected the middle class badly.



Calling the hike in the prices of cooking gas as "anti- people", Chandrima Bhattacharya, president Trinamool Mahila Congress said the Centre has made the middle class a soft target. With the spiraling prices of fuel, the prices of essential commodities have gone up and are beyond the reach of common men.

In Bhowanipore a virtual rally was addressed by Subrata Bakshi, party's MP and general secretary condemning the move of BJP. He demanded roll back of the prices of petroleum products.

In north Kolkata protest meetings were held under the leadership of Mohun Kumar Gupta, coordinator of ward 17. The four meetings were held at the intersection of Bidhan Sarani- Brindan Bose Lane, Aurobindo Sarani and Hari Ghosh Street intersection, Aurobindo Sarani and Jatindra Mohun Avenue crossing and Nayan Chand Dutta Street and Beadon Row crossing. The demonstrators maintained physical distancing and had worn masks.

TMC workers will oppose the move to transfer the headquarters of Coal India and Tea Board through protests on July 9. The party will protest against the decision to engage the Reserve Bank of India to bring the Cooperative Banks under its ambit on July 10.

For three consecutive days from July 11, party leaders and workers will highlight the projects taken by the state government for the benefit of the people. The latest being free ration to the beneficiaries of Khadya Sathi till June 2021. The people will be informed about how projects like Kayashree, Yubashree and Sabuj Sathi have benefitted the student community. Under Swastha Sathi project 7.5 crore people have been benefitted. To combat COVID 19, the state government has spent Rs 1000 crore and 78 hospitals across the state have been converted into COVID- 19 hospitals having more than 10,000 beds.