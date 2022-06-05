'TMC spies are present within BJP': Party MP Jagannath Sarkar alleges

Kolkata: BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar said on Saturday that there is lack of discipline within the BJP with some persons acting as spies of TMC.

Sarkar alleged the ruling Trinamool Congress has instigated a student of Kalyani University to embroil my name in the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of contractual workers at the AIIMS in Kalyani to shift focus from the investigation into the SSC case. Allegations are cropping up against me also within BJP. My party workers are making certain social media posts against me," the BJP MP from Ranaghat said. He added that this has been happening because of lack of discipline within the party.

The state CID has initiated a probe days after an FIR was registered against Union minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar, MP Jagannath Sarkar and Bankura MLA Niladri Sekhar Dana alleging recruitment irregularities at the AIIMS, Kalyani. TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh termed it ludicrous. "There is no question of any spies. 80 per cent of BJP MP, MLAs are trying to join the TMC.They are talking of irregularities within the party," he added.