TMC slams PM after 17th oil price hike in a row

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the fuel price hikes for 17 days in a row, saying it is "disgraceful to unleash a planned disaster" on the common people at a time when the country is in the throes of a pandemic.



Petrol price was hiked by 20 paise per litre and diesel by 55 paise on Tuesday as oil companies increased rates that took the cumulative increase to a steep Rs 8.5 and Rs 10.01 per litre, respectively.

TMC leaders used #ModiBabuPetrolBekabu hashtag on their Twitter handles.

Abhishek Banerjee, the Trinamool Youth Congress president, tweeted: "While people are facing severe economic distress during #COVID19, @narendramodiJi decided to snatch the benefit of low crude oil prices by imposing record duty hikes. However, when it's rising again, he passes on the hardship to the common man. Disgraceful! #ModiBabuPetrolBekabu."

Banerjee said there has been 11.59 percent hike in the price of petrol and 13.68 percent increase in the price of diesel between March 12 and June 22 in Kolkata. The price of petrol on March 12 was Rs 72.83 while on June 22 it was Rs 81.27. Similarly, diesel price during this period has gone up from Rs 65.22 to Rs 74.14. The central duties on petrol have gone up from Rs 19.98 to Rs 32.98, a rise of 65.07 percent and on diesel it has increased from Rs 15.83 to Rs 31.83, a rise of 101.07 percent.

Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Trivedi tweeted: "The Centre's apathy towards people during this unprecedented #COVID19 crisis is now crystal clear. Low crude prices are offset by higher duties ensuring extortion from the common Indians. This is nothing short of hoodwinking Indians! #ModiBabuPetrolBekabu."

Partha Chatterjee tweeted: "And yet again, @narendramodi ji unleashes a new planned disaster on his dear countrymen. Since 2014, the duties on petrol & diesel have seen a rise of nearly 247.89% & 794.10% respectively. Yes, you read that right and no, @narendramodi Ji does not care #ModiBabuPetrolBekabu."

Chandrima Bhattacharya, the Trinamool Mahila Congress president, tweeted: "When all of us are fighting a pandemic together, @narendramodi ji decided to throw another challenge at us by hiking the oil prices. Is this some game for the citizens of the country where you keep increasing the difficulty level with each passing day? #ModiBabuPetrolBekabu."

Trinamool leaders said at a time when the entire country is fighting against COVID-19, such an unsympathetic approach to ruin the people is uncalled for.



The 17th daily increase in rates, since oil companies on June 7 restarted revising prices in line with costs after ending an 82-day hiatus in rate revision, has taken diesel prices to fresh highs. Petrol price too is at a two-year high.

The prices of essential commodities and vegetables have also gone up over the past few days and are beyond the reach of the middle class.