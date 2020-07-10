TMC slams Centre for shifting Coal India & Tea Board HQ from Bengal

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress leaders came down heavily on the BJP-led Centre for its decision to transfer the headquarters of Coal India and Tea Board from Bengal.



This was a part of the seven- day programme announced by the party head Mamata Banerjee on July. 3. Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, state power minister and veteran Trinamool leader alleged that the Centre had decided to transfer the headquarters of Coal India and Tea Board out of a "political vendetta."

He said: "It was unfortunate that the BJP was criticising Bengal without any reason at a time when the state was fighting against COVID- 19 and the aftermath of Amphan. When our leaders and workers are busy trying to give relief to the affected people, BJP is playing dirty politics and criticising Mamata Banerjee."

He alleged that BJP has brought down the prestige of many national organisations and is playing divisive politics.

Protests were held across the state. Party workers and leaders wore masks and stood on the road maintaining physical distancing. They held placards criticizing the arbitrary decision of the Centre.

On July 10, the party will protest against the Centre's decision to bring the cooperative banks under the ambit of the Reserve Bank of India. For three days from July 11, the party will highlight the steps taken by the state government to fight COVID- 19 and the aftermath of Amphan along with the Centre's indifference.