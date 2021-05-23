TMC slams Centre for providing Y+ security to Sisir, Dibyendu

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress on Saturday took a dig at the Centre for failing to provide free-of-cost vaccines to people in the country when ensuring "Y+" security for MPs Sisir Adhikari and Dibyendu Adhikari.



The Ministry of Home Affairs has decided to provide 'Y+' category security to both the father and son duo.

It needs to be mentioned that the Centre had provided additional security to turncoat Suvendu Adhikari before the Assembly elections itself. Now, it has been provided to two other members of his family — Contai's MP Sisir Adhikari and Tamluk's MP and his son Dibyendu Adhikari.

Sisir had also joined BJP in the presence of Union Home minister Amit Shah during the Assembly elections. It needs a mention that the MHA has also provided central security to the 77 newly elected BJP MLAs in the state. Senior Trinamool Congress leader from East Midnapore and state Fisheries minister Akhil Giri said: "Yes, we have heard about it. I just want to say that the Centre cannot provide free-of-cost vaccines to people and they do not have money to help migrant labourers return home, but they can easily afford the expense of providing central security to their MPs and MLAs. I wonder why it is required as nothing apart from peace prevails in the state."