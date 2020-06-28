TMC slams BJP for its anti-people policies

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress has come down heavily on BJP for its anti-people policies and political vendetta against Bengal.



Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Debashis Kumar, member, board of administrators, Kolkata Municipal Corporation said: "The political vendetta of BJP against Bengal is evident when it kept Bengal out of the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan."

Under the scheme benefits to migrant workers in six states Utter Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha and Jharkhand covering 116 districts have been give.

Kumar said that migrant workers in 32 out of 38 districts in Bihar where the Assembly election will be held shortly have been brought under

the scheme where 12 lakh migrant workers who have come back to Bengal have not been covered.

"This reflects the nasty politics of BJP. During COVID- 19 when Bengal is fighting against the pandemic, such partisan attitude of the Centre is uncalled for," he said.

Kumar demanded an inquiry into the secrecy not to disclose anything about the PM Cares Fund.

"It is really funny that the Centre will not give any reply to the queries under the RTI relating to the PM Cares Fund. Why the Centre is so sensitive about the money that has been deposited in the fund?" he wondered.

Atin Ghosh, member, board of administrators criticized the anti people policy of the centre in increasing the fuel prices when it is going down in the international market. " As a result of the price hike, prices of essential commodities have gone up and are beyond the reach of common people. The Centre is trying to tide over the financial crisis using the middle class as pawns."