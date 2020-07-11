TMC showcauses 3 leaders over Amphan relief distribution irregularities

Kolkata: Three Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders were suspended for their alleged involvement in irregularities over the distribution of Amphan relief in Howrah.



At the same time, show cause notices have been issued to two leaders with direction to reply to the same within the next 48 hours. Strict steps would be taken against them if they fail to give a satisfactory reply to the show-cause notice.

The suspended leaders are Sankrail Panchayat Samity member Jayanta Ghosh, Patihal Gram Panchayat Upapradhan Becharam Basu and husband of the pradhan of Uttar Jhapardaho Panchayat Suman Ghoshal.

Arup Roy, Howrah district president of Trinamool Congress, said: "These leaders have been suspended from the party after they were found involved in irregularities. They have been directed to put their resignation from the posts they are holding in the party at present."

On Friday, show-cause notices were issued to Sabnam Sultana, who is the pradhan of Bargachia II panchayat, and Sheikh Noor Hossain, who is at present the Panchayat Upapradhan of Jagatballavpur I Panchayat.

This comes when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has stated that even party leaders and workers will not be spared if they are found involved in any sort of irregularities and corruption.

On June 27, Trinamool Congress had issued a show-cause to the party's head of Arandi-I Panchayat at Arambagh in Hooghly after receiving a complaint from Panchayat Pradhan of Panchla in Howrah Mujibar Rahaman alleging that 80 per cent names in the list of beneficiaries are fake.

At the same time, the Howrah district administration has prepared a list of the beneficiaries containing names of genuinely affected people and ensured that all of them get assistance provided by the state government to reconstruct their houses and other infrastructure that were damaged due to Amphan.