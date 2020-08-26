TMC showcauses 3 leaders

BALURGHAT: Three Trinamool leaders were show-caused for their alleged involvement in financial corruption and misuse of power by the party's district leadership as per instruction of the state high-command.



District Trinamool chief Gautam Das said the three leaders Subhasis Paul, Sunirmaljyoti Biswas and Debasis Mazumdar were asked to provide answer within seven days after receiving the show-cause notice. The trio were also instructed to keep away from all party activities until further decision taken by the party's district committee regarding the matter. Das in Gangarampur on Monday afternoon conducted a press conference and announced the decision.

Das said: "Party's district committee has taken an unanimous decision and asked them to give an explanation within seven days for their involvement in financial corruption and misuse of power. They were also directed to stay away from all party activities."

He added: "Initially we have asked for an explanation from them. Party's district committee had earlier received serious charges against them. We will take decision on the basis of their explanation in future."

Das had also hinted to suspend the accused leaders in future if fails to provide satisfactory answer of show-cause notice. It may be mentioned that Paul was posted as mentor of Zilla Parishad a few months ago while Mazumdar was party's executive president and Biswas was party's district secretary. Recently they were removed from their posts after Das took charge as Trinamool district president in place of Arpita Ghosh.