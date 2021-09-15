TMC seeks nod for Abhishek's rally in Tripura on Sept 22

KOLKATA: A day after Trinamool Congress (TMC) was disallowed to hold a mega rally in Tripura on September 16, the party has once again sought permission to organise the same — to be led by its national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee — on September 22.



Earlier, the police administration had turned down the proposal to hold the rally on September 15. The permission was not given on September 15 because a political party would take out a rally at the same time. On September 16, no procession has been allowed in view of the Vishwakarma Puja, scheduled to be held on September 17. The police administration had cited the reason that the rally might affect the law and order situation in view of the Puja.

Abhishek had tweeted on Monday: "@BJP4India is SCARED TO DEATH and @BjpBiplab is using all his might & resources to prevent me from entering Tripura. Keep trying but you CANNOT stop me. Your fear of @AITCofficial shows that your days in governance are numbered." In another tweet, he stated: "Truth be told. Yeh Daar Humein Accha Laga."

Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP, said: "Every day BJP had held meetings flouting the pandemic protocols in Bengal for day in and day out and any statement on the matter does not suit them."