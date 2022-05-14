TMC seeks Modi's 'answer' as inflation hits people

Kolkata: With the country's retail inflation surging to an eight-year high, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) sought 'answers' from the Prime Minister on what measures the Centre was taking to control the steep price hike of essential commodities, fuel, medicine and worsening economic condition of India.



The Trinamool Congress also stated that the Prime Minister should step down if he is unable to ensure India's economic recovery.

Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Trinamool Congress (TMC) national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP demanded the publication of a report card by Prime Minister Narendra Modi given the country's abysmal economic condition.

"The financial condition of the country has gone from bad to worse and the Prime Minister is still talking about Acche Din. What sort of Acche Din the country is passing through is being observed by the people every day. Modi should publish his government's report card to explain the present scenario," he said. Ray said at 7.79 per cent the country's retail inflation has surged to an 8-year high in April. The Centre is silent and not giving any answers on the matter and the BJP leaders are trying to paint a rosy picture of India by telling garbage of lies.

The rupee hit an all-time low of Rs 77.63 against the US dollar. Wheat price has hit a record high at Rs 32.91 per kilogram on Monday. He said an RTI has revealed that 90 lakh beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana did not get refills.

Coming down heavily on the BJP led Centre, Ray said the price of medicine, vegetables and essential commodities particularly daal, and edible oil has reached beyond the means of common men. "Their condition is deteriorating every day. Every household has to curtail the expenditure and is surviving on the bare minimum," he observed. He said the BJP is such a shameless party that under such an abysmal situation, neither the Prime Minister nor his cabinet colleagues said a single word on the price hike and what steps the Centre has taken to control it.

"If neighbouring countries like Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka can control the price of petrol and diesel then why can't we," he wondered.

He demanded that Modi should publish a report card immediately to inform the people about the steps taken by the Centre to control price hikes and should also inform them about the financial condition of the country. "To divert the attention of the people from the real issues, the BJP is trying to confuse them by highlighting non-issues," he alleged.