TMC seeks ECI intervention over attack on party men in Tripura

New Delhi/kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) has condemned the attack on its members by the BJP in Tripura before the by-election in four Assembly seats and sought the intervention of the Election Commission of India.



The delegation of TMC MPs—included Saugata Roy, Jawhar Sircar, Luizinho Falerio, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Pratima Mondol and Nusrat Jahan—met the Election Commission on Thursday and submitted a memorandum alleging an attack on their party members by BJP "goons" ahead of the assembly bypolls in four constituencies. The party also alleged a conspiracy by the state's ruling BJP to carry out more such attacks on its workers.

Trinamool national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee condemning the attack tweeted: "After becoming the CM @DrManikSaha2, promised to curb lawlessness in Tripura. Sadly, the reality of GRUESOME POLITICAL VIOLENCE in the state continues, as it was during @BjpBiplab's rule. BJP's CHARACTERISTIC of violence & nefarious agendas for

Tripura CAN NOT CHANGE!" Banerjee is going to Tripura

on June 20 to address rallies before the Assembly bypolls

in four seats scheduled for

June 23.

The TMC alleged a meeting called by the party on June 15 was attacked by goons at the behest of BJP candidate from the Sarma assembly constituency Swapna Das (Paul) and other BJP leaders.

It alleged that during the meeting, a large group of anti-social elements carrying BJP flags, lathis and sharp-edged weapons assembled at Debi Chara Gram Panchayat areas in Katal Bari. "They started hurling abuses at the locals for having attended the aforesaid meeting organised by TMC. They gave an ultimatum that no one residing under the aforesaid assembly constituency should join and/or support TMC in any manner whatsoever during the ensuing by-elections in the state of Tripura. Further, they criminally intimated the locals that if their illegal demands are not followed, there would be dire consequences," the complaint stated.

The party also alleged that to create panic and to ensure that their threats are taken seriously, the "BJP goons" barged into Brajaballab Malakar's house carrying lathis and other weapons.

"They attacked every member of the household with the intent to kill, and at the very minimum, cause grievous bodily injuries. The attackers did not even spare the women and children present inside the house," the TMC sai d in its complaint. Trinamool

leader Kunal Ghosh said armed BJP supporters had attacked the house of Braja Ballav Malakar on Wednesday night at Surma. Even the women and children were not spared. They ransacked the house. An FIR has been lodged but no action has been taken yet.

Ghosh alleged that on the evening of June 13—the eve of Banerjee's road show and rally—BJP workers had pelted stones at a Trinamool meeting. The police looked the other way and did not take any action.