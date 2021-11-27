TMC releases candidate list for KMC polls, drops 39 sitting councillors

Kolkata: Thirty-nine councillors of the outgoing board of Kolkata Municipal Corporation were dropped from the list of candidates which was announced by Trinamool Congress on Friday evening.



Six MLAs — Firhad Hakim, Debashis Kumar, Debabrata Mazumdar, Atin Ghosh, Ratna Chatterjee and Paresh Pal were given nominations. Mala Roy, party MP was given a ticket while Dr Santanu Sen, Rajya Sabha MP, has been dropped. TMC nominated 64 women candidates, which is 45 percent of the total number of candidates and is far ahead of the stipulated 33 percent seats which are reserved for women. Nineteen candidates from the SC community have been nominated along with 23 people from the minority community, including two Christians.

In the outgoing board, TMC has 126 councillors out of a total of 144.

Eighty-seven councillors of the outgoing board have got tickets. Of these candidates, 78 candidates will contest from their existing wards while six of them will contest from other wards. A high-level meeting, which lasted for more than three hours, was chaired by TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee.

Abhishek Banerjee, the party's national general secretary, Partha Chatterjee, secretary general of the party, Subrata Bakshi, state president and Sudip Bandyopadhyay attended the meeting.

Ratan Dey, who was the Member, Mayor in Council (Road) has been dropped along with Smita Bakshi, Susmita Dam, Sudarshana Mukhopadhyay.

Former CAB chief Biswarup Dey will contest in the election along with Ananya Chattopadhyay.

Saurab Basu, son of Chandrima Bhattacharya, and Puja Panja, daughter of Shashi Panja, have been nominated. Tarak Singh, his son and daughter Amit and Krishna will fight in the election. Ratna Chatterjee and Paresh Pal have been given the nomination. Bappaditya Dasgupta and Kakoli Sen, wife of Shantanu Sen, have been nominated. Anindya Routh will contest in the civic elections as well. Tanima Chatterjee, sister of Subrata Mukherjee, has been nominated.

Mala Roy, who was nominated for the fifth consecutive time, said: "I have tried to develop my ward. Streetlights have been a major focus in my ward. The Keoratala crematorium, which falls under my ward, has been beautified and both the electric crematorium and the wooden pyre have been upgraded and the level of environmental pollution has been minimised."

Atin Ghosh, who became a councillor way back in 1985 when the civic board with the Member, Mayor-in-Council system was held for the first time, said: "I have worked with sincerity to keep my ward clean. People are getting all the amenities."

Kajari Banerjee is a TMC candidate from ward number 73 in Bhowanipore. The party's candidates from ward 36 at Beliaghata and ward 119 at Behala West will be announced later.