TMC registers plaint with EC, demands detailed probe into attack on party workers by BJP men in Nandigram

Kolkata: A two-member Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation on Thursday submitted a complaint before the state CEO (Chief Electoral Officer) stating that BJP was perpetrating violence and demanded a detailed investigation into two incidents of gruesome attacks on TMC party workers in Nandigram and also demanded action against those responsible for it.



A parliamentary delegation comprising MP Saugata Roy, Mahua Moitra, Pratima Mondal, Nadimul Haque and former Union minister Yashwant Sinha—who recently joined TMC—will hold a meeting at the Election Commission of India (ECI) in New Delhi and complain to the ECI about such incidents of violence perpetrated by BJP. TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee is herself contesting elections in Nandigram while BJP

has fielded Suvendu Adhikari against her.

According to the complaint, the first incident of attack occurred on Wednesday evening at Boyal II Gram Panchayat area when an attempt on the life of Samrat Tapadar, secretary of TMC youth and Gautam Pal, booth sabhapati was made by a group of 150 armed goons of BJP under the leadership of local BJP leader Pabitra Kar. The duo who were assaulted brutally have been undergoing treatment in Nandigram super speciality hospital. Several TMC supporters accompanying them were also beaten up.

On Thursday morning while BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari was campaigning at Sonachura and some TMC workers were standing with their party flag by the roadside they were attacked and Khokhon, TMC anchal youth president suffered heavy injuries on his head and face.

"The attacks were pre-mediated and an attempt to thwart the peaceful election process. They are trying to instill fear among the common people," TMC leader Shashi Panja, said. Panja was accompanied by party

MP Derek O 'Brien at the CEO office.

The TMC delegation has submitted photographs and videos and other necessary documents in support of their claims and has demanded serious action against Adhikari and other BJP leaders by debarring them from further campaigning for the

elections.