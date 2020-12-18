TMC reclaims 2 party offices

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress on Thursday reclaimed two party offices at Contai in East Midnapore those were painted in saffron after Suvendu Adhikari had resigned from his post of minister of three departments of the state government.



In another major development, a few policemen including officer-in-charge of the local police station were injured when they intervened in the incident in which some unidentified goons ransacked a Trinamool Congress party at Patashpur in East Midnapore.

The party office of Contai Rupashree Bus Stand Byabsai Samity and another one at ward number of Contai Municipality were coloured in saffron.

On Thursday morning, Trinamool Congress workers took the party office under their control and gave a fresh coat of paint of blue and white.

Flags of Trinamool Congress were once again put up on the party offices.

Trinamool Congress East Midnapore district coordinator Akhil Giri said that the party office has been taken over following demand of common people as the same were captured forcefully.

Meanwhile, some miscreants ransacked a Trinamool Congress party office at Patashpur. They brought out all valuables from the party office and set it on fire.

Police rushed to the spot after being informed. It was alleged that the miscreants hurled bombs at the police. Damaged a police vehicle. Some policemen including the Officer-in-Charge of the local police station were critically injured in the incident.