TMC rebels asked to withdraw from the civic poll fray immediately or face expulsion

Malda: Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Firhad Hakim Wednesday warned TMC rebels who have filed their nomination for the coming municipal poll in the state violating party orders to withdraw from the fray immediately, or face expulsion.



Over 100 party members are contesting independently in different municipalities of the state after they were not given TMC tickets violating the the directive of its leadership, including that of its supremo Mamata Banerjee, to withdraw from the civic poll fight.

The party has repeatedly asked these contestants to withdraw but they have refused claiming that they are being asked to do so by the people and that they cannot ignore their sentiments.

Hakim, also a state cabinet minister, who was here to campaign for the party in English Bazar for the municipality polls, told reporters that Trinamool Congress has zero tolerance to any act of indiscipline.