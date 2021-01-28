TMC raises questions on security measures

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday raised questions over the security measures around Red Fort on the occasion of Republic Day as the tractor rally of farmers rolled into the Red Fort deviating from its scheduled protest route.



Earlier the Chief Minister had tweeted: "Deeply disturbed by worrying & painful developments that have unfolded on the streets of Delhi. Centre's insensitive attitude and indifference towards our farmer brothers & sisters has to be blamed for this situation. First, these laws were passed without taking farmers in confidence. And then despite protests across India & farmers camping near Delhi for last 2 months, they've been extremely casual in dealing with them. Centre should engage with the farmers & repeal the

draconian laws."

TMC MP Dinesh Trivedi on Wednesday, at a press conference, said: "The main movement of the farmers was a peaceful protest and the farmers' themselves have condemned the action of violence. So our question is who were these people who entered the forecourt of the iconic Red Fort? Were they instigated by anybody? The union government has to find out this. The Red Fort is a symbol of our independence so it raises questions on the security of the entire nation."

Senior TMC leader Subrata Mukherjee termed the incident as a matter of deep concern and demanded an independent probe on the part of the centre as per procedural norms.

"How did the protest turn violent? It cannot be judged instantly or from any political viewpoint. A thorough inquiry needs to be conducted," he added.

Mukherjee hit out at the centre for being indifferent to the farmers' protests that have been going for the last two months against Farm Laws.

"We demand withdrawal of the Farm Laws," he asserted.