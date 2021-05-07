TMC: Provocative speeches of BJP leaders caused sporadic violence

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress (TMC) held the instigating speeches delivered by BJP leaders responsible for occurrence of sporadic violence in the state.



At a time when BJP had organised dharnas across the country to protest against the attack on its cadres, TMC leaders said they should introspect and listen to the speeches that were delivered by their leaders during the election campaign.

After the death of 4 youths in firing by Central forces in Sitalkuchi, the state BJP president Dilip Ghosh had said more such incidents would take place. He had threatened Trinamool workers and said action would be taken against them and no one would be there to look after their spouses and children.

Earlier, Raju Banerjee, BJP candidate from Kamarhati, said the party would force TMC workers to lick their shoes. Bharati Ghosh, BJP candidate from Debra, had said Trinamool workers would be taken out from their houses and beaten up by the boys brought from Uttar Pradesh.

Sayantan Basu, general secretary of the party, said the police would be instructed to open fire aiming at their chests and not legs.

"Before holding Mamata Banerjee responsible for the violence, the central leadership should try to control the language of the state leaders,"TMC leaders said.