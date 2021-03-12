TMC protests in S Dinajpur

BALURGHAT: Trinamool Congress (TMC) activists held protest march and demonstrations in several parts of South Dinajpur on Thursday afternoon over an alleged attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Purba Medinipur's Nandigram from where she had filed her nomination for upcoming Assembly polls.



Protests were held in different parts of the district including Tapan, Buniadpur, Balurghat, Kushmandi and Kumarganj blocks. The protestors shouted slogans against the saffron brigade accusing them of conspiring against the party supremo.

In Tapan, the protest march was conducted at Chowringhee More under the leadership of district party president Goutam Das. Party candidate from Tapan constituency Kalpana Kisku was also present. In Buniadpur bus-stand, the protestors-led by Buniadpur town party president Rabindranath Das conducted a rally. In Balurghat, the agitators-led by the district party coordinator Subhas Chaki and Balurghat town party president Shyamal Laha organised a protest march from Balurghat High School ground to cover the main areas of the town. In Kushmandi, it was led by party's Kushmandi block president and candidate Rekha Roy and in Kumarganj, the protest was conducted by the Kumarganj MLA and party candidate Toraf Hossain Mondal.