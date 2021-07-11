TMC protests across state over spiralling fuel prices

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress staged state wide protest against the Modi government holding his "anti-people" policies responsible for the spiraling petrol and diesel prices.



The petrol and diesel price in Kolkata stood at Rs 101.01 a litre and Rs 92.97 a litre respectively. At some places protesters they were found riding bicycles or bullock carts.

At many places, the party workers were also found carrying empty cooking gas cylinder whose price has also been increased.

While participating in a protest rally at Chetla, senior Trinamool Congress leader and the state Transport minister Firhad Hakim said: "Common people are ultimate sufferers of the anti-people policy of Modi ji as he is allowing abnormal hike in the fuel prices. We will continue to fight in a democratic way to minimise the suffering of common people".

"Earlier all Prime Ministers have given something or the else to the country in terms of development. But my question is that what Modi ji has given to the country apart from sufferings?" Hakim said.

Senior TMC leader and the state Fire minister Sujit Bose staged the protest rally at Lake Town Ghori More. Many tried to circulate that states are generating more revenue than the Centre through taxes on petrol and diesel. Experts on excise and taxes in the state government revealed the reality that the central tax on a litre of petrol is Rs 32.90 (including excise, cess and surcharge) while the state's tax is Rs 19.51 paise, the base price Rs 45.13 and dealers' commission is Rs 3.48 a litre.

Many claimed that the state gets 42 per cent out of the central tax. In reality, amount equivalent to 42 percent only on the excise part of the central tax, which is only Rs 1.40 in a litre of petrol, gets divided among all states.