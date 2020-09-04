TMC pounds Centre over dwindling eco growth & GDP slump of 23.9%

Kolkata: Raising the question that "where the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is hiding with no concrete measures in sight when the nation's problem continues to pile up", Trinamool Congress on Thursday slammed the Centre for the steepest contraction in the country's economy as the GDP slumped by 23.9 per cent in the April-June quarter of 2020-21 financial year.



In a tweet, Trinamool Congress stated: "Unprecedented contraction in GDP which beats every G20 country, coupled with an alarming rise in unemployment and apathetic treatment to our students — as the nation's problems continue to pile up with no concrete measures in sight, where is Narendra Modi Ji hiding? #ModiBabuGDPBekabu"

The "horrifying collapse of the economy" surfaced with the release of the data by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Monday. The country's GDP growth has slumped more than that of the country's including Korea (-3.2 percent), Brazil (-9.7 percent), Mexico (-17.1 percent), Turkey (-11 percent).

Earlier on Sunday, the state Finance minister Amit Mitra had put forward a series of issues that had led to poor state of the country's economy with the fall in GDP to 4.2 percent before Covid situation itself that was 8 percent in 2016 amounting to an annual loss of Rs 6 lakh crore.

He had also referred to Rs 70,018 crore fraudulent GST transaction.

Now other senior leaders of Trinamool Congress attacked the Centre for its "incompetent handling" of different issues and "shoddy implementation of GST".

Trinamool Congress leaders have taken a dig at the Centre in social media with the hashtag "Modi Babu GDP Bekabu". Trinamool Congress MP from Barasat Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar tweeted in this connection stating that "Unnecessary demonetisation, shoddily implemented GST, incompetent handling of the migrant crisis, terrible measures to curb the pandemic and the list

could go on... Narendra Modiji you are solely responsible for the horrifying collapse of the economy! #ModiBabuGDPBekabu"

Stating that BJP should show some humility and apologise to the citizens of India, MP Dr Shantanu Sen criticised the Centre stating: "IMF chief Gita Gopinath confirmed that India's GDP is the worst affected among all G-20

countries. At - 23.9 percent India is struggling amid the economic crisis."In a tweet Trinamool Congress MP from Basirhat, Nusrat Jahan raised the issue of banning PUBG by the Centre and stated "Ab na PUBG mein revival hoga na economy mein (Neither PUBG nor economy will revive now). Narendra Modiji ab hum kya karein? (What should we do now Narendra Modiji?)"

The party MLAs and Ministers including the state Agriculture Minister Asish Banerjee, minister of state for Health Chandrima Bhattacharya, the state Forest minister Rajib Banerjee and the state Tourism minister Gautam Deb too criticised the Modi government for the poor state of the country's economy.

Bhattacharya tweeted: "Under the Modi government, GDP stands at -23.9%, Covid19 is at its peak, and the economy is contracting. Can Modiji address these issues in his Mann Ki Baat and say how he plans to achieve the 5 trillion economy?"