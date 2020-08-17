TMC party office set on fire

Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress party office was allegedly vandalized after a BJP worker died during a clash between two groups at Khanakul in Hooghly.

According to sources, on Saturday a clash took place between two groups over celebration of Independence Day at Natibpur in Khanakul. It is alleged during the clash a BJP worker identified as Sudarshan Pramanik was allegedly murdered by few miscreants.

Later a group of people allegedly vandalised a Trinamool party office and set it on fire. After the incident a large contingent of police force went to the spot and brought the situation under control. Several people were arrested in connection with the incident. On Sunday BJP called for a 12 hour Khanakul strike and forced the shop owners in the area to shut down the shops. It is alleged that the saffron party workers have burnt tyres on the road to make the strike successful.