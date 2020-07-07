TMC party office set on fire

Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) party office was allegedly set on fire by BJP workers on Sunday night at Halisahar in North 24-Parganas.



On Sunday night BJP leader Arjun Singh went to a local BJP leader's house in Halisahar where he got involved in an altercation with local Trinamool Congress

workers.

It is alleged that Singh instigated BJP workers to set fire to a Trinamool party office there.

Several Trinmaool workers were also assaulted.

Later police went to the spot and brought the situation under control.

On Monday morning Trinamool workers demonstrated in Halisahar demanding immediate action against the miscreants.

Trinamool Congress

MLA, Partha Bhowmik on Monday said: "Several BJP workers joined Trinamool Congress recently and thus the saffron party is loosing its base in the area."