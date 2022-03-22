TMC Panchayat Upopradhan killed in Rampurhat

KOLKATA: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) Panchayat Upopradhan was killed by unknown miscreants on Monday evening at Rampurhat in Birbhum.



According to sources, Bhadu Sheikh, Upopradhan of Barisal village on Rampura block I was sitting at a roadside tea stall in Bogtui area. Suddenly a few miscreants riding multiple motorcycles arrived there. Before anyone could react, the miscreants fired a few rounds at Sheikh. But the bullets missed him. When Sheikh tried to run away, miscreants hurled bombs at him. One of the bombs hit Sheikh and he suffered injuries. As soon as he fell on the road, miscreants fled. Local people informed the police. Cops rushed Sheikh to Rampurhat hospital where he was declared brought dead. A massive manhunt is on to nab the miscreants.