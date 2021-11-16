TMC organises camp to enrol new voters

balurghat: With the aim to register the new voters in the Electoral Roll, Trinamool Congress' (TMC) women wing started registering the new voters through a special camp at the party office in Balurghat on Monday. The camp will be continued for the next five days, as informed by the district president of South Dinajpur women Trinamool Congress Pradipta Chakraborty.



According to her, the entire procedure of registering the new voters will be conducted through an online system and the people have to pay nothing for it.

"Any of the new voters who want to enlist his/her name can come to our Balurghat party office to register his/her name in the Electoral Roll through the special camp. The camp will start at 11 am for four hours in everyday. The new voters covering all eight blocks of the district can be benefitted from this special camp," Chakraborty said. She said the rectification of data of the voters will also be conducted through the camp. She said in future the similar camp will start functioning in other parts of the district.