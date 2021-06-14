TMC organises blood donation camp at Behala

KOLKATA: Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool Congress all India general secretary, visited a blood donation camp at Behala on Sunday.

TMC has taken up an initiative to hold blood donation camps to cope with the shortage of blood in blood banks. Dr Shashi Panja, minister for Women and Child Development and Social Welfare attended a blood donation camp organised by Aheritola Sarbojonin Durgotsav Samity on Sunday. Durga puja organisers have come forward to organize such camps.