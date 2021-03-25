TMC opposes deployment of forces from UP on poll duty in Bengal

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) has strongly objected to the deployment of State Armed Police (SAP) from BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh on Bengal election duty considering the fact that UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is one of the star campaigners of the saffron party.



The TMC has also written another letter to the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) to issue directions to Central agencies such as "ED, CBI, NIA and IT (Income Tax)" to refrain from singling out TMC functionaries, including candidates for actions "during the pendency of the ongoing elections".

In a letter to state CEO, TMC's Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien has urged to "immediately stop deployment of state armed police from BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh and/or any other state BJP ruled-state in West Bengal".

"It has come to our notice that 30 companies of State Armed Police (SAP) from Uttar Pradesh have been directed to be deployed by the Election Commission for the Assembly elections of West Bengal. While, we do not object to the deployment of SAP from any non-BJP ruled states, we strongly object to the deployment of SAR from UP, since it is governed by the Bharatiya Janata Party and their chief minister Yogi Adityanath is a star campaigner for the BJP," the letter stated.

He apprehended that the deployment of UP Police would hamper the conduct of bias-free polls. In another letter to the state CEO, O'Brien had alleged that the Central agencies were deliberately disturbing the TMC by summoning its leaders in cases, which were at least five years old.

He pointed out that many BJP leaders accused in similar sort of cases were not being summoned by the Central agencies. "This is clearly a proof of misuse of central agencies by the party in power at the Centre to an extent that there is a false narrative being created about TMC that is being used to influence the electorate in the state," the letter said.



The letter further alleged the use of official transport and other government paraphernalia while visiting Bengal for election campaign on the part of BJP heavyweights, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home minister Amit Shah and other BJP leaders.

According to the complaint, the use of official machineries by these VIPs was making a mockery of the principle of creating a level-playing field for the contestants.