TMC opens all-women party office in Murshidabad

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress has opened an all-women party office in Murshidabad.



The office is the first of its kind by any political party in Bengal. Such offices will be set up across the state in future.

The office will be manned by women leaders and workers. Aggrieved women who are facing problems can visit to register their grievances. In presence of men, many women feel shy to talk about their grievances.

President of TMC's women's wing in Murshidabad, Sahanaz Begum, said: "This is another bold step to empower women. We are very grateful to Mamata Banerjee who is a great inspiration to the women in Bengal." Trinamool Congress has fielded 64 women candidates in the forthcoming Kolkata Municipal Corporation election.