TMC office vandalised in Birbhum

KOLKATA: A Trinamool Congress party office was allegedly vandalised by BJP-backed goons while a meeting was going on Thursday at Amodpur in Birbhum.



Over the incident, a clash broke out between the BJP and Trinamool Congress workers. A large contingent of police force went to the spot and brought the situation under control.

According to sources, on Thursday local Trinamool Congress leadership of Sangra panchayat in Amodpur were discussing about the election related works.

They alleged that all of a sudden around 100 BJP workers surrounded the party office and started vandalising it.

The accused also vandalised a few motorcycles and totos parked in front of the party office.

Trinamool Congress leaders ran away from the spot. But, soon they retaliated and a clash broke out.

Meanwhile, police rushed to the spot and dispersed the violent mob.

Police have detained a few people in connection with the incident.