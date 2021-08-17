TMC observes 'Khela Hobe Divas' in Tripura

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs took part in Khela Hobe Divas in Tripura.



The MPs gathered at Swami Vivekananda maidan and took part in a football match with local boys.

TMC MP from Howrah Prasun Banerjee, former India soccer captain and party's Rajya Sabha MP Dr Santanu Sen took the leading role. Before the match started Banerjee displayed his dribbling skills.

Tripura administration which had harassed TMC leaders in more than one way, however, did not intervene and allowed the football match to end peacefully.

The BJP supporters who had damaged the vehicle of party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and later assaulted party leaders who are still undergoing treatment at SSKM hospital did not take measures to spoil the match. The players wore black shorts and white jersey with "Jitbe Tripura" (victory in Tripura) inscribed on the back. However, the administration in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh did not allow TMC to organise football matches. The administration informed the party leaders well in advance and no matches were held in these states. In both the states the administration informed TMC leaders that in view of the pandemic, they could not give permission to hold such matches.

On the occasion over 5,000 footballs were distributed in 343 blocks, 117 municipalities, six municipal corporations, 144 wards, 23 SDO offices and 309 authorised clubs and societies in Bengal.